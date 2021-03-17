STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSKN opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

