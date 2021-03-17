Streamr Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $126.01 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00053417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.18 or 0.00650912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025466 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034467 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

