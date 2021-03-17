STV Group plc (LON:STVG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STVG stock opened at GBX 340.80 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.74. STV Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The company has a market cap of £159.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25.

Get STV Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.