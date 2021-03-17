Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WISA shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

