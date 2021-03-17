Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 156,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 574,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

WISA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

