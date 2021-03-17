Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUMO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

