Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 75,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,025. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,420,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

