Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Down 5.6%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.97. 2,862,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,388,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.