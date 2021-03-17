SureRemit Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One SureRemit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded flat against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $58,117.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

