Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%.

SRGA stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRGA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

