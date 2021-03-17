Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,600 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the February 11th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 799.8 days.

SSREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Swiss Re stock remained flat at $$98.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

