SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 11th total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in SWK by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SWK by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

SWKH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SWK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

