Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 4,153 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

