Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $101,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

