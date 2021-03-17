Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,231,000. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 80,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.