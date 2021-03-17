Synovus Financial Corp Invests $205,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 179,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -132.27 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.