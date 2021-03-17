Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.13 million. Analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.