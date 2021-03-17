Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $73.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

