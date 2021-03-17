Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,960 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

LW stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

