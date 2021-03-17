Synthetix (SNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.49 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $100.49 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for $19.05 or 0.00032392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00052487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.00640461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033737 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

SNX is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.