Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sysco traded as high as $83.84 and last traded at $83.69, with a volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,149.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.