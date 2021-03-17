TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) received a €27.50 ($32.35) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.06 ($29.48).

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

Shares of TEG opened at €24.32 ($28.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1 year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.