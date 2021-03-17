Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.1% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 144,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,057,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $606.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

