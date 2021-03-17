Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $618.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

