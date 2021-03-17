TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,406.88, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in TAL Education Group by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in TAL Education Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TAL Education Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 134,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

