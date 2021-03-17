Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

Target stock opened at $180.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

