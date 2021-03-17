Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $12.21. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 6,750 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.