TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$67.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.40.

TRP stock opened at C$58.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.25. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$67.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06.

In related news, Director Joel E. Hunter purchased 3,500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$1,035,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. Insiders purchased 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $461,868 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

