TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCRR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 496,950 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $24,384,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $15,764,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,312,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

