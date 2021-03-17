T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY remained flat at $$6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. T&D has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

