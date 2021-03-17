Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 9,356 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

