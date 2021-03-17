Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $288.53 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.68.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

