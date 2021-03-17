Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,540. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

