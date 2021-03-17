Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

