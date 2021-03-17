Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $842,000 in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.21% of Astronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 50.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRO. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ATRO opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $548.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

