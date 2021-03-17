Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,083 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NiSource were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

