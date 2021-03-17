Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 230,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,488. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

