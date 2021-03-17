Telefónica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,401 call options on the company. This is an increase of 761% compared to the typical volume of 511 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 583,796 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 900,037 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,399,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,549,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Telefónica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 115,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 59,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,595. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 0.86. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

