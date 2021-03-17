Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,512.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.65. Temenos has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.