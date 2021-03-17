TenX Market Cap Hits $26.68 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. TenX has a market cap of $26.68 million and $54.24 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenX has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00053077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00642442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034053 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,589,068 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

