Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CMO Martyn Etherington Sells 8,000 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,913.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

