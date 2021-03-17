Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

