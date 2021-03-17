Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Terex stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -780.50 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 26.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $9,306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Terex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

