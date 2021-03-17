Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 7903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Terex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 296,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.