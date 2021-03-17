Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $665.42. 681,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,532,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $757.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.76. The firm has a market cap of $638.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.