Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,732,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 263,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

