Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $97.91 and last traded at $97.76, with a volume of 31880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $10,934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

