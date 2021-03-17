TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 769,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 36.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. TFS Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. Analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

