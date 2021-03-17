The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.74

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 1220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $241,629 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

