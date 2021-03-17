The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 11th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DSGX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,933. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,837,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.